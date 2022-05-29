Skip to main content

WVU Left out of the Field of 64 in the Latest Postseason Projections

West Virginia's lackluster performance in the Big 12 Championship might be season-ending

The West Virginia University Mountaineers baseball team wrapped up regular season play sweeping the Kansas State Wildcats in a three-game series. However, WVU fell to Oklahoma in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship, then dropped the elimination game to Kansas State on Thursday. 

The losses did not bode well for the Mountaineers, a program hovering around No. 40 in the RPI throughout the year. Currently, WVU has dropped to 51 and according to D1Baseball.com, the Mountaineers have been downgraded as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament.

"West Virginia and Grand Canyon both get squeezed out with RPIs of No. 50 and No. 51, respectively. WVU went 14-10 in the regular season in a power conference, but really hurt its cause with an 0-2 showing in the Big 12. Couple that with an RPI problem and it’s not looking great for the Mountaineers."

Baseball America also has West Virginia as the 'first four out' of the NCAA tournament despite setting a program record of 14 Big 12 Conference wins. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The NCAA selection show is scheduled for Monday at noon and airing on ESPN2. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Untitled design - 2022-05-29T090558.006
Recruiting

Recruiting Notebook: WVU Has Massive Week, Hosts PAC-12 Commit + SEC Transfer on Visits

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-29T091349.220
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.25.10 PM
Basketball

'The Doors Are Still Open' for Rodney Gallagher to Play Basketball at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws the ball during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Missouri and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Georgia won 43-6.
Football

JT Daniels to Hold Football Skills Camp

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
Nov 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Former West Virginia Mountaineers player Major Harris waves to the crowd during a ceremony to retire his No. 9 after the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Major Harris Street Dedication in July

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
USATSI_18045601_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU Pitcher John Means Avoids Arbitration

By Schuyler CallihanMay 28, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-05-10T104207.996
Recruiting

2023 WR Nathan Stewart Reveals College Choice

By Schuyler CallihanMay 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-28 at 8.54.14 AM
Football

WVU Alum Named One of College Football's 'Rising Stars' in Coaching

By Schuyler CallihanMay 28, 2022