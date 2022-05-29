WVU Left out of the Field of 64 in the Latest Postseason Projections

The West Virginia University Mountaineers baseball team wrapped up regular season play sweeping the Kansas State Wildcats in a three-game series. However, WVU fell to Oklahoma in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship, then dropped the elimination game to Kansas State on Thursday.

The losses did not bode well for the Mountaineers, a program hovering around No. 40 in the RPI throughout the year. Currently, WVU has dropped to 51 and according to D1Baseball.com, the Mountaineers have been downgraded as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament.

"West Virginia and Grand Canyon both get squeezed out with RPIs of No. 50 and No. 51, respectively. WVU went 14-10 in the regular season in a power conference, but really hurt its cause with an 0-2 showing in the Big 12. Couple that with an RPI problem and it’s not looking great for the Mountaineers."

Baseball America also has West Virginia as the 'first four out' of the NCAA tournament despite setting a program record of 14 Big 12 Conference wins.

The NCAA selection show is scheduled for Monday at noon and airing on ESPN2.

