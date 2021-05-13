Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU, Miami (OH) Sunday Game Canceled

Game 3 of West Virginia and Miami (OH) canceled
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia University baseball team’s game against Miami (Ohio) on Sunday has been canceled due to an adjustment in the RedHawks’ remaining schedule.


The two teams will now meet for a two-game series from May 14-15, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. Friday’s series opener is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s Senior Day contest scheduled for a 4 p.m., start, as the Mountaineers honor five, senior student-athletes prior to the game.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game will receive additional information on their options in the coming days. Additionally, fans are encouraged to stay tuned to WVUsports.com and the WVU Baseball social media pages for additional updates on the 2021 Mountaineer baseball schedule.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Mikey Kluska - WVU Baseball
Baseball

WVU, Miami (OH) Sunday Game Canceled

IMG_4448
Football

WVU RB Leddie Brown to Grace the Cover of Athlon Sports CFB Magazine

Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 11.26.41 AM
Recruiting

WVU is One of Four Schools Standing Out to 2022 S Ashton Whitner

USATSI_15729640_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Pitches a Gem in 2nd Triple-A Start

Austin Davis
Baseball

WATCH: Austin Davis Makes Diving Catch, Lands on SportsCenter Top 10

Screen Shot 2021-05-12 at 7.13.53 PM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

Alonzo Addae
Football

Alonzo Addae Named Finalist for Canadian Cornish Trophy

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

REPORT: WVU Schedules Non-Conference Home-and-Home Series