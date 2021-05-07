Sports Illustrated home
WVU, Oklahoma Reschedule for a Doubleheader Saturday

Sunday's game between West Virginia and Oklahoma moved to a doubleheader on Saturday
On Friday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced West Virginia's matchup versus Oklahoma on Sunday has been canceled and moved to Saturday for a doubleheader due to inclement weather expected on Sunday. Game one is set for 3:00 pm EST and game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after game one. 

West Virginia and Oklahoma kickoff the three game series Friday evening with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30.

