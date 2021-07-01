WVU Pitcher Carlson Reed Dominating in the Northwoods League

His ERA is sitting at 1.04 after tossing 5 scoreless innings in his last outing.

West Virginia freshman pitcher Carlson Reed picked up his second win of the season for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (Fond du Lac, WI) of the Northwoods League after tossing five scoreless innings, registering 10 strikeouts Tuesday night. Reed's record now sits at 2-0 in four starts, with a 1.04 and 28 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work on the season.

The native of Marietta, Ga, finished his freshman season at WVU with a 4-5 record and a 7.59 ERA. However, he picked up three of those wins consecutively in May, including toppling No. 16 Pitt, with a 2.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts during that span.

Reed ended the year in the weekend rotation and expected to be back in the mix to start the 2022 season.

The Northwoods League is in its 28th season, bringing in elite college baseball players from around the country, and is a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff. More than 240 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS), as well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and MLB All-Star Jordan Zimmermann (DET).

