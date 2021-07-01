Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU Pitcher Carlson Reed Dominating in the Northwoods League

His ERA is sitting at 1.04 after tossing 5 scoreless innings in his last outing.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia freshman pitcher Carlson Reed picked up his second win of the season for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (Fond du Lac, WI) of the Northwoods League after tossing five scoreless innings, registering 10 strikeouts Tuesday night. Reed's record now sits at 2-0 in four starts, with a 1.04 and 28 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work on the season. 

The native of Marietta, Ga, finished his freshman season at WVU with a 4-5 record and a 7.59 ERA. However, he picked up three of those wins consecutively in May, including toppling No. 16 Pitt, with a 2.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts during that span. 

Reed ended the year in the weekend rotation and expected to be back in the mix to start the 2022 season. 

The Northwoods League is in its 28th season, bringing in elite college baseball players from around the country, and is a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff. More than 240 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS), as well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and MLB All-Star Jordan Zimmermann (DET).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Carlson Reed - WVU Baseball
Baseball

WVU Pitcher Carlson Reed Dominating in the Northwoods League

USATSI_13765094_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ODU Transfer Malik Curry Will Have a Significant Role for WVU Next Season

USATSI_15199413_168388579_lowres
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 NT Order

Untitled design
Area 304+

WVU Football Commitment Watch: July 2021

Screen Shot 2021-07-01 at 10.08.28 AM
Football

BREAKING: WVU to Retire No. 90 in Honor of Darryl Talley

Screen Shot 2021-07-01 at 9.54.34 AM
Recruiting

WVU RB Target Justin Williams Sets Decision Date

USATSI_15337799_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter, Suns Advance to NBA Finals

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 10.48.53 AM
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2022 Class