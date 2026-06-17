WVU's College World Series Title Odds After Reaching the Final Four

And then there were four. West Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Georgia are the final remaining teams in the College World Series, and sometime over the next two days, a national championship matchup will be set.

Of the four teams remaining, the Mountaineers have the longest odds to win the whole thing, which, to be honest, isn't all that surprising. What is a little shocking is how big a gap there is between them and the other three.

North Carolina -110

Georgia +280

Oklahoma +340

West Virginia +1000

Yes, you're reading that correctly. Georgia, which is in the same exact position as West Virginia, has the second-best odds to win it all. If the Mountaineers win today, it will naturally improve their odds, but they will still be considered a long shot.

This is not foreign territory for West Virginia

WVU Athletics Communications

The Mountaineers are always viewed as the underdog, and it doesn't bother this group whatsoever. They don't care that they are considered a long shot or that much of the nation believes they will lose today. Just like how they didn't let things get to them when adversity hit after an embarrassing loss to Pitt and a series loss to Cincinnati.

"I think they've gotten rid of that pressure and thinking about that too much because they think they're pretty good," Sabins said after the team's loss to North Carolina on Sunday. "We've been in a lot of ballgames against basically every opponent we've played. I think they believe that they're capable of being the best in the country. Things have to go your way, and you have to have quality at-bats, and you have to play clean baseball. But I think they truly believe that if their process is right and they play good, they have a chance to beat anybody in the country."

Although they were rewarded with hosting a regional, just about everyone who follows the sport knows that the Mountaineers were dissed with the No. 16 overall seed. Obviously, it ended up working out as they were able to get Cal Poly in the supers and then Troy in game one of the College World Series, but at the time, it was viewed as the committee not giving this team enough respect.

You can keep telling this group that they don't belong or that they won't win, but they aren't going to listen. They're going to scrap, claw, and fight for nine innings, making North Carolina truly earn it.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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