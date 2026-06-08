WVU's Side of the College World Series Bracket is Officially Locked In

There are still two games to be completed in the Super Regionals for the Omaha Eight to be officially set, but West Virginia's side of the bracket has already been determined.

Let's take a quick look at the teams that the Mountaineers will have to run through to make it to the championship series.

Troy Trojans

This will be West Virginia's first opponent in Omaha, and while the schedule has yet to be released, I think many are preparing for this game to be in the 2 p.m. ET slot on Friday. Who knows? Maybe they will surprise everyone and put them in a primetime slot, but it seems unlikely.

The Trojans enter the College World Series with 30 losses, which is the most ever by a team that has reached Omaha. They may have lost a bunch of games throughout the season, but they also have some impressive wins as well, scooping up victories over Georgia and Alabama, who are both still playing. On paper, it looks like a favorable draw for the Mountaineers, but it will be far from easy. Skylar Meade has his team playing exceptionally well.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels were staring right into the face of elimination on Sunday, trailing 3-1 in the 8th to USC. They cut the deficit to one and then, in the ninth, were able to get to Adam Troy and not only tied up the game, but walked it off with a deep fly ball to left center that dropped. One pitch before the walk-off, USC failed to catch a fly ball in foul territory that would have sent the game to extras. They are the highest national seed on this side of the bracket. The Tar Heels haven't lost a bunch of games, but they do find themselves in a lot of one and two-score contests. They were 6-0 in one-run games, for what it's worth. This team certainly knows how to pitch.

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss is a great team, but it's probably safe to say that they were the biggest surprise of the Super Regional weekend, upsetting No. 5 seed Auburn two games to none on the road. The Tigers have probably the best pitching staff in the country, yet the Rebels topped them, allowing just seven runs in the two games.

The matchups

West Virginia vs. Troy

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

The winner of these two games will play one another, as will the two losers. The team that falls in the loser's bracket game will be eliminated. Basically, it's set up just like the regional was — double elimination. Getting out to a 2-0 start is critical. Whoever makes it out of this bracket will face the winner on the right side of the field in a best-of-three for the national championship.