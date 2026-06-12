WVU's Steve Sabins Named NCBWA National Coach of the Year

In what has already been a season full of records being shattered and new heights reached as a program, WVU baseball continues to do things they have never done before.

On the day that the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball program is set to play its first game in the College World Series in program history, head coach Steve Sabins has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Coach of the Year.

Sabins now becomes the first West Virginia baseball head coach to win the honor, and still has a chance to bring home even more hardware to Morgantown. Sabins won the award in only his second season as head coach. He took charge of the program for the start of the 2025 season after the retirement of Randy Mazey.

The team was coming off an appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals and did not miss a beat under Sabins' rule. Since taking over the Mountaineers, Sabins has shattered all kinds of records, including becoming the fastest coach to 50 wins in program history. The team has been to at least the Super Regionals in each of the last three seasons, making them one of only two teams in the entire nation to achieve that feat, along with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

WVU Baseball to the Moon

Amazingly, it’s hard to imagine that it doesn’t continue to get better for the Mountaineers. In only his second season as a head coach, Sabins is going places and doing things that no other WVU baseball coach ever has. He joined the staff in 2016 as an assistant coach, where he quickly became instrumental in recruiting. From 2018 to 2023, he served as the recruiting coordinator, where he shaped the Mountaineers into a team that could legitimately compete for a national championship.

All of this to say, it has been a long process that has led Sabins to where he is today. Now, he is responsible for a program that continues to capture the hearts of Mountaineer fans around the nation. The story of the 2025 WVU baseball team isn’t quite complete yet, but it has been nothing short of a storybook thus far. Of the teams left in the College World Series, the Mountaineers boast the best team ERA, while also scoring an average of 10.7 runs per game in the postseason. The Mountaineers are a legitimate threat to win the National Championship.

The National Coach of the Year and his squad are set to take on the Troy Trojans to kick off the College World Series. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.