WVU’s Top Two Transfer Commits Combined for More Home Runs Than the Entire Team

The 2026 WVU baseball team did just about everything well. They hit, consistently put the ball in play, created havoc on the bases, played elite defense, and had the best pitching staff in the Big 12. The one thing they didn't do as well as their peers? Hit for power.

It may not become their identity in 2027, but I have a hunch it will be a bigger part of their offense, thanks to the JUCO pickups of Ryan Piekutoski (USC Sumpter) and Colin Coonradt (Johnson County), in addition to the return of Gavin Kelly.

The duo of Piekutoski and Coonradt combined to hit 62 home runs this past season, which is four more than the entire Mountaineers' roster hit in 64 games. Now, before you get all over me here..., yes, I do realize those numbers came against JUCO arms, and it's going to be a much different beast in the Big 12, but that type of power usually translates, just like power arms.

Let's take a closer look at each of the two sluggers.

Ryan Piekutoski (6'4", 225 lbs, B/T: R/R)

Ryan Piekutoski

Quiet stance that leads to loud results. Keeps his hands high and calm with an open stance, using a mini step with his front foot to time up the pitch before ripping his hands through the zone violently. It's a free and easy swing that generates a lot of power, which is not easy to do for a dude his size.

In 55 games this season, Piekutoski hit 25 home runs, doubled 15 times, tripled three times, and drove in 82 runs. Not only did he mash the ball, but he had a great feel for the strike zone and didn't have much swing and miss in his game. He went down on strikes just 22 times while drawing 66 walks. Usually, that ratio is the other way around. Oh, and he hit .463 on the year, too.

Colin Coonradt (6'1", 205 lbs, B/T: L/R)

WVU Athletics Communications

Coonradt was selected a First Team All-American following his 37-homer, 109-RBI season, where he hit .430. I promise you, those stats aren't made up, and I am fully rested, so that's not a typo — that's insane power. Obviously, those numbers aren't going to hold up at the Division I level, but he can absolutely be a 20-homer, middle-of-the-order type of bat for the Mountaineers.

He's not nearly as big as "Piek," but you probably wouldn't know it seeing him in the box. He is built like an ox and generates a ton of power from his lower half. Always stays balanced and quick to the ball, which is part of the reason why he barrels the ball up as much as he does.