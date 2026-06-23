WVU’s Tyrus Hall Earns Major Recognition After Omaha Run

West Virginia's postseason run was fueled by the production they were able to get out of the bottom third of the order. Don't get me wrong, the top half did their thing too, but the 7-8-9 spot in the order came up with big at-bat after big at-bat in the most crucial moments, going all the way back to the Morgantown regional against Kentucky, where they started the rally in both wins over the Wildcats.

Third baseman Tyrus Hall barreled up a ton of fastballs throughout the entire tournament and continued to do so in Omaha, wasting no time making an impact at the College World Series. In his first at-bat against Troy in the first game, he doubled off the left centerfield wall on the first pitch he saw, driving home a pair of runs. Later in the game, in the 8th inning, Hall came through again with a two-RBI base hit through the right side of the infield, which would end up being the difference-maker.

Following Monday's final game of the national championship series, Hall was named a member of the College World Series All-Tournament Team. In four games in Omaha, Hall went 5-for-14 with a double and 4 RBI. He also flashed the leather a couple of times as well, making some incredible diving plays, including one in the first matchup with North Carolina.

The next step for Hall's development

WVU Athletics Communications

For a guy who was playing junior college baseball a year ago, Hall did extremely well in his first season against high-level pitching. He finished the year hitting .279 with seven home runs and 38 RBI, although he struck out 85 times compared to just 36 walks. The number one goal for him this offseason is to cut down on the swing and miss, particularly against the breaking ball. Pitches with movement caused him trouble all year long, and the deeper things got into the season, teams started picking up on it, and began throwing him a heavy dose of sweepers, curves, and sliders. If he can recognize those pitches better in 2027, he'll hit over .300 and potentially send 10+ balls over the fence.

The Full 2026 College World Series All-Tournament Team

C Deiten Lachance (Oklahoma)

1B Erik Paulsen (North Carolina)

2B Gavin Gallaher (North Carolina)

3B Tyrus Hall (West Virginia)

SS Jaxon Willits (Oklahoma)

OF Jason Walk (Oklahoma)

OF Owen Hull (North Carolina)

OF Dasan Harris (Oklahoma)

DH Adrian Rordriguez (Texas)

P Joey Volchko (Georgia)

P Caden Glauber (North Carolina)