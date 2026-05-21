WVU Submits Starting Lineup for Quarterfinal Clash vs. Kansas State

We are just moments away from the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats squaring off in the Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinals.

WVU took all three games from K-State in the regular season series in Morgantown, and if the Wildcats want to extend their season, they will not only have to win tonight, but probably win the championship. Meanwhile, a win for the Mountaineers likely locks them into hosting position.

Here is tonight's lineup for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. SS Matt Ineich — .314/.447/.459

2. C Gavin Kelly — .387/.481/.686

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .359/.457/.528

4. DH Sean Smith — .311/.396/.522

5. LF Matthew Graveline — .287/.370/.414

6. 1B Armani Guzman — .290/.388/.398

7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .291/.401/.403

8. RF Brock Wills — .271/.360/.387

9. 3B Tyrus Hall — .272/.410/.411



SP Max Yehl

Player to watch for West Virginia: 3B Tyrus Hall

This selection is probably a little surprising because he is one for his last eight and did not swing it well against K-State during the regular season series, but it's not all about the bat. Hall has one of the best gloves in the entire country, and him cutting off doubles down the line and making the hard plays look routine will be huge for WVU's pitching staff. Plus, if his bat comes through with a couple of base knocks at the bottom of the order, the Mountaineers should be in great shape. An unconventional pick, but why not?

Player to watch for Kansas State: SS Dee Kennedy

During the regular season series in Morgantown, the West Virginia pitching staff did more than just keep Kennedy in check; they had his number. In that three-game set, Kennedy was hitless in 10 at-bats, striking out seven times. He did draw a pair of walks in the series finale, but that's about as much noise as he made. Why highlight this guy then? Well, he is one of the best players in the league and is a part of the 20-20 club — 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season. Only four others in the history of the Big 12 have accomplished that feat. So far in the conference tournament, Kennedy is 4-for-8 with a double, a triple, and an RBI. Keeping him off the base paths will be massive for WVU.

First pitch between the Mountaineers and Wildcats is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. For TV and radio information, check out our game preview here.