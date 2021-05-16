WVU Survives Game One of the Doubleheader vs. Dayton 7-6

After three scoreless innings, the West Virginia Mountaineers broke the game open in the fourth, putting up five runs. However, the Dayton Flyers rallied in the bottom of the seventh to get within a run, but the Mountaineers held on, taking the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader against the Dayton Flyers Sunday afternoon 7-6.

West Virginia starting pitcher Carlson Reed threw three scoreless innings, only allowing two hits. Still, the Flyers produced a run in the fourth when Marcos Pujols singled into centerfield. Riley Tirotta and Alex Brickman hit two tough ground balls up the middle second baseman Ben Abernathy, and William Bean could not finish the tough plays to allow the game’s first run.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mountaineers broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning. Alec Burns (1-3, Run) was hit on the first pitch, and Nathan Blasick (0-2, 2 Runs) drew a walk. A double steal got the runners in scoring position, setting up Tyler Doanes (1-2, 2RBI) for a pinch-hit sacrifice RBI to tie the game at one. Then, with two outs and facing a 2-2 count, Austin Davis (1-4, 2RBI) singled into right field, scoring Burns and Blasick to give the Mountaineers a 3-1 lead. Matt McCormick (3-3, 3 doubles) followed, going opposite field with a double down the left field line before Paul McIntosh (1-2, 3RBI) drove a two-RBI double into right-centerfield, extending the Mountaineers lead, 5-1.

Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Tyler Doanes drove an RBI single through the left side of the infield, extending the advantage 6-1.

Carlson Reed tossed five innings, allowed only the one run, and recorded five strikeouts before head coach Randy Mazey Beau Lowery, who went 1-2-3 with a strikeout.

The Mountaineers again tacked another run in the sixth when Braden Barry turned a high fly ball into shallow left-centerfield for a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and McIntosh hit a deep sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Barry.

Tim Wynia took the hill in the seventh, got the first out, but hit one and walked three to give the Flyers a run before Mazey called in Sylar Gonzalez from the bullpen. On the 0-2 pitch, Benjamin Blackwell hit a hard line drive back up the middle, Gonzalez narrowly avoiding taking the ball to the head, knocking off his hat into centerfield, scoring one. Then, Pujols hit a hard groundball over to first, getting past Hudson Byorick and scoring two more. Chris Cabrera drove an RBI single into left field to get the Flyers within one 7-6. Despite walking one more batter to load the bases, Gonzalez retired the side to hold on for the 7-6 decision.

Game two of the doubleheader is set to begin at approximately 3:30.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly