WVU, Texas Series Adjusted

The West Virginia University Athletic Department announced the Mountaineers baseball game one matchup versus Texas initially schedule for Friday May 6 at 6:30 has been pushed to Saturday, and the two programs will now meet for a doubleheader on Saturday with the series opening first pitch set for 2:00 pm EST and game two beginning approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Of note, Saturday’s tickets are now good for both games of the doubleheader. Additionally, all three games will continue to air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Saturday remains Family Day, featuring four tickets and a $10 concession voucher for just $25. The first 500 fans in attendance also will receive an Alek Manoah bobblehead, courtesy of United Bank.

Fans also can enter for a chance to win three WVU baseball hats signed by coach Randy Mazey at the marketing table located by guest services on Saturday.

Sunday is a Gold Rush game, as all fans are encouraged to wear gold to the ballpark. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive gold shakers. It's also Kids Day, which features a Kids Zone, inflatables (weather permitting) and Mr. Twister, the balloon animal artist. Kids also can run the bases and grab autographs from the team after the game and receive trading cards of the 2022 Mountaineers. The first 100 Mountaineer Kids Club members in attendance will receive a WVU baseball drawstring bag at the series finale.

Of note, WVU will don gold shoelaces on Sunday for Lace Up for Pediatric Cancer, which benefits the Go 4 the Goal Foundation and WVU Medicine Children's.

