WVU, Texas Tech Postponed

West Virginia's series opener versus Texas Tech has been Postponed and will play a doubleheader Saturday

Due to inclement weather in the Lubbock, Texas, area, Friday’s game between the West Virginia University baseball team and No. 8 Texas Tech has been postponed.

The two teams will now meet in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 23. First pitch of Game 1 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park is set for 2 p.m. ET, with Game 2 beginning approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Both of Saturday’s games can be seen live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 

