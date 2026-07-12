WVU Transfer Portal Signee Owen Henne Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals

Alright, I'm beginning to wonder if West Virginia has unofficially become a part of the St. Louis Cardinals' farm system. Yesterday, right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa became the third Mountaineer they have selected over the last five drafts, and today, they added another one in infielder Owen Henne.

Sure, Henne isn't quite a West Virginia product *yet* considering he is transferring in from Division II Seton Hill, but still, it's clear the Cardinals and the Mountaineers have the same taste.

Henne was selected in the sixth round with the 175th overall pick, which has an estimated slot value of $383k. Assuming the Cardinals offer close to that value, it may be a tough pitch for West Virginia to convince him to come to Morgantown for a year or two.

Henne has been phenomenal over the past two seasons for the Griffins, notching 13 homers and 93 RBI during that timeframe. In 2024, he hit .375 and saw that climb to .401 this spring. In his three seasons of college ball, Henne has walked more times (64) than he has struck out (55) and has only grounded into seven double plays. He has a tremendous feel for the strike zone, and when he puts the bat on the ball, it's usually finding some green.

If Henne passes on beginning his pro career, I would expect him to take over as West Virginia's starting shortstop, allowing Matt Ineich to move to second, which seems like a much better fit for his arm. Henne has a career fielding percentage of .971, committing 17 errors in 145 career games.

What if Henne signs with the Cardinals?

WVU Athletics Communication

Keep an eye on Matthew Robaugh and Colton Sims, two internal replacement options who are young and full of potential. Both are already showing their pop this summer, combining for five home runs in their respective leagues. Sims is hitting .286 with three homers and 13 RBI in 10 games for the Richmond Flying Mummies in the Northwoods League, while Robaugh is hitting .205 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 13 games for the Bluefield Ridge Runners of the Appy League. One of his homers was a grand slam.

Updated Mountaineer MLB Draft checker

Competitive Balance-B (No. 72 overall): RHP Dawson Montesa —> St. Louis Cardinals

Round 3 (No. 91 overall): LHP Maxx Yehl —> Kansas City Royals

Round 6 (No. 175 overall): SS Owen Henne —> St. Louis Cardinals