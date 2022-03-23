Skip to main content

WVU, Youngstown Series Adjusted

The series between West Virginia and Youngstown State has moved

On Wednesday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the Mountaineers and the Youngstown State Penguins three game series initially scheduled for March 25-27 has shifted to March 24-26 due to due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area this weekend.

First pitch of Thursday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m., ET, while Friday’s game also will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game remains at 4 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 11.14.35 AM
Football

Everything You Need to Know About WVU's Early Enrollees

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
20220322_114358
Basketball

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 1

By Christopher HallMar 22, 2022
WVU HC Neal Brown Day 2 Spring practice 2020
Football

Neal Brown Lists Standouts from First Spring Practice

By Schuyler CallihanMar 22, 2022
Baseball Field
Football

WVU, Marshall Postponed

By Christopher HallMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17083116_168388579_lowres (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Posts Another Dominant Outing for Knicks in G-League

By Schuyler CallihanMar 22, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-03-22T080449.907
Football

Three Position Battles to Watch in Spring Ball

By Schuyler CallihanMar 22, 2022
USATSI_15868125_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Kansas State Hires New Head Basketball Coach

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
Baseball

WVU, Marshall Rescheduled

By Christopher HallMar 21, 2022