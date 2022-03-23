WVU, Youngstown Series Adjusted

The series between West Virginia and Youngstown State has moved

On Wednesday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the Mountaineers and the Youngstown State Penguins three game series initially scheduled for March 25-27 has shifted to March 24-26 due to due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area this weekend.

First pitch of Thursday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m., ET, while Friday’s game also will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game remains at 4 p.m.

