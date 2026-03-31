Amir Jenkins’ Return Timeline Unclear as WVU Guard set for Shoulder Surgeries

West Virginia will be without guard Amir Jenkins when the Mountaineers head to Las Vegas to compete in the College Basketball Crown this weekend.

Jenkins will have surgery on both of his shoulders and according to WVU head coach Ross Hodge, it's unclear when the freshman will return to action.

"It's like kind of one of those things you won't really know until they get in there and open it up," Hodge said. "He's scheduled to have surgery on his left shoulder Wednesday - this Wednesday and then they'll kind of see how that goes and then I'll have to have surgery on the right one. So, there's not really like a long-term prognosis right now until you actually get in there and perform the surgeries."

Jenkins came off the bench and appeared in every game this season and averaged 3.4 points and 2.0 assists per game. He went for a season-best 10 points twice in nonconference action against Mercyhurst and Mississippi Valley State and his six assists versus Little Rock marked a career-high and he set a personal-best eight rebounds against Arizona.

Jenkins averaged 16 minutes per game this season. Alongside starting point guard, senior Jasper Floyd, senior guard Honor Huff also filled in the role through the course of the season in an effort to grow offensive production and according to Hodge, Huff will be tasked to increase his time at the point.

"Honor has to play a little more point guard and (junior guard) Morris (Ugusuk) will get more minutes than probably what he had at the end of the year.

Ugusuk averaged 1.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 22 appearances this season.

West Virginia meets Stanford in the oppening round of the College Basketball Crown. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FS1.