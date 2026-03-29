National Championship Odds: Arizona Favored to Win March Madness After Reaching Final Four

Two teams have punched a ticket to the Final Four, and two more spots remain heading into Sunday's Elite 8 action. That has shaken up the latest odds to win the NCAA Tournament, as the No. 1-seed Arizona Wildcats have moved to the favorite in the betting market ahead of Sunday's games.

Arizona (+160) and Illinois (+550, fourth in the odds) both won and covered the spread on Saturday night to advance to the Final Four. The Wildcats rallied from a first-half deficit to beat the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, showing that they're one of the most-talented teams in the country yet again.

Two more No. 1 seeds have a chance to make the Final Four on Sunday, as the Duke Blue Devils (+330) and Michigan Wolverines (+320) play in the Elite 8. Duke is favored against the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies whle the Wolverines are heavily favored against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

As a result, UConn (+1500) and Tennessee (+4000) are viewed as relative long shots in this market. There could be some value in the Huskies, as Dan Hurley's club has won two of the last three national titles and would face Illinois in a potential Final Four matchup if it can upset Duke.

Duke entered the NCAA Tournament as the favorite to win the national title, but Arizona and Michigan have quickly passed the Blue Devils as the top No. 1 seeds in the eyes of oddsmakers. Duke nearly lost to No. 16 Siena in the first round of the tournment, and it hasn't looked nearly as dominant even with Caleb Foster returning in the Sweet 16 win over St. John's.

Depending upon the results of Sunday's games, there's a chance Arizona could fall behind either Duke or Michigan in the odds.

Here's a look at the complete odds to win the NCAA Tournament ahead of Sunday's Elite 8 games.

Latest Odds to Win NCAA Tournament

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona: +160

Michigan: +320

Duke: +330

Illinois: +550

Connecticut: +1500

Tennessee: +4000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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