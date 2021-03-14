Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Andy Katz Makes Final Bracketology Projection

Could the Mountaineers sneak up to a No. 3 seed?
Author:
Publish date:

We are just hours away from finding out who the West Virginia Mountaineers will face in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the selection show will air at 6 p.m. EST on CBS.

When you look at most bracketology projections, you'll find West Virginia consistently as a No. 4 seed. However, Andy Katz of NCAA.com has the Mountaineers as a No. 3 in his final projection.

1. Michigan vs 16. Mount St. Mary's/Appalachian State

8. BYU vs 9. LSU

5. USC vs 12. North Texas

4. Kansas vs 13. UNC Greensboro

6. Oregon vs 11. Louisville/VCU

3. West Virginia vs 14. Morehead State

7. UConn vs 10. Michigan State

2. Alabama vs 15. Oral Roberts

