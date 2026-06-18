Backyard Brawl Between WVU and Pitt Shifted to Neutral Site

The West Virginia University Athletics Communication Department announced the 193rd edition of the Backyard Brawl will take place at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The matchup against Pitt will be the second game of a doubleheader as part of the Backyard Basketball Classic at PPG Paints Arena.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools at PPG Paints Arena. The last time the Mountaineers played an off-campus road game at Pitt was on Jan. 28, 1998, at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 102-90 and snapped a two game skid against the Panthers last year in Morgantown with a resounding 71-49 victory. The Mountaineers have won seven of the last nine meetings in the series.

This year’s WVU-Pitt game will be the third game of a four-game series extension that was announced in January 2024. Two seasons ago, WVU and Pitt met in Pittsburgh while the two teams met in Morgantown last season. The two teams will meet at Hope Coliseum during the 2027-28 season.

Ticket information, game times and more information about the Backyard Basketball Classic will be announced later this summer.

West Virginia opens the regular season schedule on Nov. 2 against Niagara at Hope Coliseum with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. EST.