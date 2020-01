This Friday, we will be joined by former West Virginia basketball forward Wellington Smith.

Smith, was a member of the Mountaineers Final Four team in 2010 and played in Morgantown from 2006-10. During his time as a Mountaineer, he averaged 5.0 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Ask your questions for Wellington in the comment section below and we will get as many questions answered as we possibly can.