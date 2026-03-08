Big 12 Conference Bracket Matchups, Dates, and Start Times

The regular season is now behind us, and we are moving on to the next chapter of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, the week of conference tournaments.

With their win on Friday over UCF and thanks to TCU taking care of business against Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers have locked up the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 tournament, meaning they will receive a first-round bye. Ross Hodge's squad will await the winner of No. 10 BYU and No. 15 Kansas State.

While most may think it's best to pull for K-State to spring the upset, it's actually probably better if BYU wins. Why? Well, simply because beating Kansas State isn't going to boost your resume. If there's any chance at an at-large bid for the Mountaineers, they need to beat more quality teams. Beating BYU a second time would go a long way, and then springing the upset against Houston in the quarterfinals would really open some eyes.

Anyways, here is a look at all of the matchups and the entire bracket.

First round byes: Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, UCF

Double byes: Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech

Tuesday (First Round)

Game 1: No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Utah, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 BYU vs. No. 15 Kansas State, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 4: No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday (Second Round)

Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs. winner of No. 12 Arizona State/No. 13 Baylor, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN/2

Game 6: No. 8 UCF vs. winner of No. 9 Cincinnati/No. 16 Utah, 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 7: No. 7 West Virginia vs. winner of No. 10 BYU/No. 15 Kansas State, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 8: No. 6 TCU vs. winner of No. 11 Colorado/No. 14 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2/U

Thursday (Quarterfinals)

Game 9: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN/2

Game 10: No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m. on ESPN/2

Game 11: No. 2 Houston vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN/2

Game 12: No. 3 Kansas vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/2

Friday (Semifinals)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN/2

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/2

Saturday (Championship)

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. on ESPN

Full Bracket