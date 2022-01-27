Skip to main content

Bob Huggins Comments on Loss to Oklahoma

WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses loss to Oklahoma.

West Virginia dropped its fourth straight game on Wednesday night, this time, at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners 72-62. 

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sat court-side with Mountaineer play-by-play caller Tony Caridi following the game and discussed what went wrong in the loss to the Sooners. 

"We absolutely do not run offense. We haven't ran offense all year."

"It's my fault. It's my job. We've had some attitudes creep in that don't need to be there and that's my job as well."

"We don't pass the ball. I'm not sure we can pass the ball. Passing is a hard thing. It's a hard thing if you can't do it and if you haven't done it. To be honest, it's my fault for starting to late to fix it. I take full responsibility."

"It eats me up. I promise I will do everything in my power to fix this. Even if that means people no longer being with us."

Huggs mentions that the two freshmen guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson have busted their tails off in practice. Opportunities could be coming for them.

"Don't blame anybody else, blame me. It's my fault. It's my responsibility. I'll fix it."

