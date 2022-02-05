Skip to main content

Bob Huggins Discusses Loss to Texas Tech

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with Tony Caridi for his postgame radio interview.

West Virginia fell 60-53 to No. 14 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon, marking their seventh consecutive loss. Shortly after the game, WVU head coach Bob Huggins joined Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Here a couple of quotes from that interview:

Initial thoughts 

"We were 4/28 in the 2nd half. You can't win unless you score. We had opportunities we just didn't make them."

Bigs struggling to score

"We're trying to play Gabe in there more because he's the only one that can physically get the ball to the rim. I just don't understand how you miss that many shots around the goal."

On Bridges' quiet second half

"They guarded him."

Where to go from here

"We just can't hang our heads and not quit. We still have guys doing things they're not supposed to do. You look down the bench and who are you supposed to put in?"

Tech dominating inside

"I really thought that our length would help us today. It didn't. We're not opportunistic on rebounds."

