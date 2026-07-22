Bob Huggins Documentary Premiere Date, Ticket Prices and Venue Announced
In this story:
On Friday, August 7th at 8 PM, Beyond the Bench - The Bob Huggins Legacy documentary will have its premiere at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center. For those making the trip into Morgantown, if you mention “9 Ton Media Group” at the Morgantown Marriott, you’ll get a discounted rate.
Fans can purchase general admission tickets for $42.59 or VIP admission for $78.99. VIP tickets will give you early entry beginning at 5:30, a meet-and-greet with basketball legends and special guests, an official signed commemorative poster, snacks, and exclusive access to the VIP section. Tickets can be purchased here.
The documentary details Huggins’ coaching career and personal life, featuring interviews with former Cincinnati basketball players, as well as former Mountaineers Joe Mazzulla, DeSean Butler, Jevon Carter and Deuce McBride.
Huggins may not have had the exit that he anticipated having and may never coach again, but he will always be remembered by the basketball community, and of course the state of West Virginia, for his ability to identify and develop talent, while also doing great work in the community and raising money to defeat cancer.
Even since he resigned, he has continued to hold his annual fish fry to raise money for cancer research. Perhaps one day soon he and the university will make amends and repair that relationship.
I realize that a lot of things need to happen before this were to take place, but Huggins still deserves his moment in the spotlight at WVU, honoring him during a game, where the fans can show their love and appreciation for all of his years of work.
Huggins won 345 games with the Mountaineers, leading them to 11 NCAA tournament appearances, a Big East championship, and a Final Four. He also had WVU ranked at some point in the year in 12 of his 16 seasons on the job. He is second all-time in school history in wins, trailing only Gale Catlett (1979-2002).
Bob Huggins' year-by-year record at West Virginia
2007-08: 26-11, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen
2008-09: 23-12, NCAA Tournament
2009-10: 31-7, NCAA Tournament, Big East Conference champion, Final Four
2010-11: 21-12, NCAA Tournament
2011-12: 19-14, NCAA Tournament
2012-13: 13-19
2013-14: 17-16
2014-15: 25-10, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen
2015-16: 26-9, NCAA Tournament
2016-17: 28-9, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen
2017-18: 26-11, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen
2018-19: 15-21
2019-20: 21-10, COVID-19 canceled tournament, would have made it
2020-21: 19-10, NCAA Tournament
2021-22: 16-17
2022-23: 19-15, NCAA Tournament
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_