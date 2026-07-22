Bob Huggins Documentary Premiere Date, Ticket Prices and Venue Announced

On Friday, August 7th at 8 PM, Beyond the Bench - The Bob Huggins Legacy documentary will have its premiere at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center. For those making the trip into Morgantown, if you mention “9 Ton Media Group” at the Morgantown Marriott, you’ll get a discounted rate.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets for $42.59 or VIP admission for $78.99. VIP tickets will give you early entry beginning at 5:30, a meet-and-greet with basketball legends and special guests, an official signed commemorative poster, snacks, and exclusive access to the VIP section. Tickets can be purchased here.

The documentary details Huggins’ coaching career and personal life, featuring interviews with former Cincinnati basketball players, as well as former Mountaineers Joe Mazzulla, DeSean Butler, Jevon Carter and Deuce McBride.

Huggins may not have had the exit that he anticipated having and may never coach again, but he will always be remembered by the basketball community, and of course the state of West Virginia, for his ability to identify and develop talent, while also doing great work in the community and raising money to defeat cancer.

Even since he resigned, he has continued to hold his annual fish fry to raise money for cancer research. Perhaps one day soon he and the university will make amends and repair that relationship.

I realize that a lot of things need to happen before this were to take place, but Huggins still deserves his moment in the spotlight at WVU, honoring him during a game, where the fans can show their love and appreciation for all of his years of work.

Huggins won 345 games with the Mountaineers, leading them to 11 NCAA tournament appearances, a Big East championship, and a Final Four. He also had WVU ranked at some point in the year in 12 of his 16 seasons on the job. He is second all-time in school history in wins, trailing only Gale Catlett (1979-2002).

Bob Huggins' year-by-year record at West Virginia

2007-08: 26-11, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen

2008-09: 23-12, NCAA Tournament

2009-10: 31-7, NCAA Tournament, Big East Conference champion, Final Four

2010-11: 21-12, NCAA Tournament

2011-12: 19-14, NCAA Tournament

2012-13: 13-19

2013-14: 17-16

2014-15: 25-10, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen

2015-16: 26-9, NCAA Tournament

2016-17: 28-9, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen

2017-18: 26-11, NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen

2018-19: 15-21

2019-20: 21-10, COVID-19 canceled tournament, would have made it

2020-21: 19-10, NCAA Tournament

2021-22: 16-17

2022-23: 19-15, NCAA Tournament