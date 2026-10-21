Bob Huggins is Living with a Progressive Cognitive Condition, His Family Announces

Some unfortunate news was announced Wednesday evening in regards to the health of former West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins. His family, in conjunction with the University of Cincinnati, released a statement ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, which is set to take place this weekend at the school.

The statement from the University of Cincinnati/Huggins family

"Bob is living with a progressive cognitive condition that has begun to affect his memory and aspects of his daily life. While the family has chosen to keep this matter private over the past several months, they believe this is an appropriate time to share the news with the many people who have supported Bob throughout his remarkable career, particularly as he prepares to be honored with induction into the University of Cincinnati's James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame.

"Throughout his extraordinary basketball journey, Bob's greatest impact has extended far beyond wins, championships, and the basketball court. From his early coaching years at Walsh University to his time at Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia, his defining passion has always been the young men he coached, the relationships he built, and the lives he helped shape. Generations of former players have benefited not only from his leadership as a coach, but also from his mentorship, loyalty, and lifelong friendship."

“Although Bob and his family recognize the challenges that lie ahead, they remain focused on the relationships, experiences, and moments that bring him joy. He continues to be surrounded by the unwavering love and support of his wife, June; his daughters, Jenna and Jacqueline; and his entire family.

“The Huggins family extends its sincere appreciation to the former players, colleagues, and friends who have shown Bob such extraordinary love and support over the years.

“The family respectfully asks for privacy, compassion, and understanding as they navigate this next chapter together. Out of respect for Bob and his family, neither the family nor representatives of the University of Cincinnati will be providing additional comments or responding to media inquiries regarding his health at this time. Additionally, Bob and his family will not be available for media interviews or questions related to his induction into the University of Cincinnati’s James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.”

Huggins is a legend in many ways

Pitt Athletic

Not only did Huggins win a bunch of basketball games throughout his career, but he also gave back to the community and state while also raising money for cancer research and care. Huggins poured his heart and soul into West Virginia and is deserving of every honor that came his way. And hopefully someday soon, he will get to have his moment at Hope Coliseum to be recognized for all of the things he accomplished at WVU.