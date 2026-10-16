How to Watch + Listen to WVU Basketball's Exhibition vs. Maryland

It's hard to believe, but it's already time for some basketball.

Year two of the Ross Hodge era in Morgantown is set to unofficially get underway this Sunday when he takes his West Virginia Mountaineers on the road to face the Maryland Terrapins in an exhibition, the first of three on WVU's preseason schedule.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Maryland (0-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 18th, 3 p.m. ET

Where: College Park, MD — XFINITY Center (17,950)

TV/Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Miles Sadler (West Virginia): This will be the first time that Mountaineer fans will get to see Sadler rocking a WVU uniform in game action, so it's only right that he is the guy we will have our eyes on the most. The expectations for him are through the roof, and he's not one to shy away from it. Every time he steps on the floor, he is confident that he can win his matchup, and he'll have a good one on Sunday facing talented freshman Kaden House.

Pharrel Payne (Maryland): The 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man played extremely well in the Terps first exhibition against Georgia Tech, finishing with 16 points (7/9 FG), nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists. He will be a handful for West Virginia's bigs, but they have three that they can throw at him in Mouhamed Sylla, Amadou Seini, and Aliou Dioum. Last year, Payne led the Terps in scoring averaging 17.5 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds.