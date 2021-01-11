Bob Huggins Provides Injury Update on Isaiah Cottrell

Two weeks ago, talented freshman big man Isaiah Cottrell exited the game vs Northeastern with a torn Achilles. The next day, head coach Bob Huggins announced that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

At the time of the news, it took a bit of a hit to the team's depth underneath but this was also days before Oscar Tshiebwe announced his departure from the program. Now, looking back at the injury, it is a major blow to the team's depth. Derek Culver is pretty banged up according to Coach Huggins and Gabe Osabuohien and Seny N'diaye are the only two guys remaining behind Culver.

Had Cottrell not suffered the injury, he would've seen his role increase and be logging some serious minutes right now due to Tshiebwe's transfer. As a matter of fact, Huggins went as far as saying that he is one of their most talented bigs and has an extremely bright future in Morgantown.

"You got a 6'10" guy that can stretch the floor, which he can. He's a really good jump-shooter and can pass. His skill levels are better than any of the other bigs that we have in terms of skill."

Last Wednesday, Cottrell tweeted that he was getting set for surgery, which turned out extremely well.

"According to Dr. Ball and according to his mother, the surgery went as well as it could be - it was a very good surgery. Isaiah has already started doing whatever it is that they allow him to do at this point which obviously isn't very much," Huggins said. "Isaiah wants to play. And something that I love is that he wants to do it in a West Virginia uniform. He wants to play at West Virginia, he wants to represent this state. He loves the state, he loves the people so he's on a mission to be able to come back and play."

