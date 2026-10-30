BPI Reveals WVU's Record Projection, Strength of Schedule and Big 12 Title Chances

We are just days away from year two of the Ross Hodge era in Morgantown getting underway, and after three exhibitions, the Mountaineers look like a team that is ready to make a leap.

How big of one will they make? Let's turn to the projections from the ESPN BPI (Basketball Power Index) to get an idea of what to expect in 2026-27.

Projected Record: 17.9-12.1 (8.1-9.9)

I'm more optimistic about this team than the computers, and you'll see exactly how much when we drop our record predictions for the season this weekend. That being said, I totally understand it. There are a lot of new faces coming together, and you also have to wonder how much the model takes into account star freshmen, considering there isn't any past data on them at this level. If this were to play out to be true, West Virginia is probably on the bubble, and depending on who their losses were to, they'd likely be on the right side of it.

Strength of Schedule Ranking for each Big 12 team

Kansas — 5th

Arizona — 10th

Houston — 15th

UCF — 21st

BYU — 24th

Oklahoma State — 31st

Colorado — 36th

Texas Tech — 37th

Kansas State — 39th

Baylor — 44th

Cincinnati — 50th

West Virginia — 52nd

Iowa State — 61st

Arizona State — 62nd

TCU — 65th

Utah — 69th

With West Virginia's non-conference matchups, I thought they'd for sure be in the top half of the league, so this was a little surprising. Neutral-court games against Pitt, North Carolina, Wake Forest, plus whoever they draw in the Players Era tournament after playing Auburn- that's a pretty strong out-of-league schedule. Not to mention a home game with Virginia Tech as well.

Chances to win the Big 12 Conference: 0.2%

The BPI sees four teams having a legitimate shot, and I can't say that I disagree. Iowa State (50.7%), Texas Tech (28.4%), Arizona (22.8%), and Houston (15.8%). I'm not going to nitpick a ton here, but I do find it odd that Cincinnati has a 4% chance and West Virginia doesn't even have a 0.5% chance to win the league. I have a lot of respect for Jerrod Calhoun and expect he will have a strong first year on the job, but everyone seems to be hopping on their train ahead of this season for some reason. Year 1 is always a tough one to navigate.

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