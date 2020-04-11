Brandon Knapper Finds New Home

Shortly after the college basketball season came to an abrupt end, West Virginia reserve guard Brandon Knapper decided to enter the transfer portal.

Friday evening, Knapper made his destination known by committing to play at Eastern Kentucky, where he will try to apply for a waiver to play immediately.

Knapper, a South Charleston, WV native, came to the Mountaineer program as an offensive-minded player that could fill up the cup. Unfortunately, he had many struggles shooting the ball during his two years in Morgantown and often times had trouble taking care of the ball.

As a freshman, he shot 35% from the floor and 31% from deep and saw those numbers decrease this past season, shooting 26% from the field and 24% from beyond the arc.

With Knapper officially transferring, the Mountaineers have one scholarship spot available. Who will they give that final spot to? Here are a few possibilities.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.