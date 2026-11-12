Breaking Down WVU's Starting Lineup vs. Mercer

It's almost time to roll out the carpet and bring on the Mountaineers.

Ross Hodge's squad is getting set to play its final home game of the month because of the upcoming Players Era tournament and then the neutral court date with North Carolina in Charlotte.

Moments ago, West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge submitted his starting lineup for tonight's game against the Mercer Bears.

West Virginia's starting five

G Miles Sadler: The true freshman has wasted no time making his mark on the program and turning heads all around college basketball. Through the first two games, he is averaging 20.5 points and hitting 56% of his field goal attempts.

G Finley Bizjack: Bizjack has been rock-solid for the Mountaineers, although the three-ball hasn't come for him yet in the first two games. There's no reason to panic, though; his shots will eventually start to fall, just as they did in the team's three exhibitions.

F Seydou Traore: The Utah transfer has lived up to the expectations defensively, consistently mugging ball-handlers and switching smoothly. Defense comes natural to him and although he hasn't had much of an impact offensively, he's proven that he's capable of putting the ball in the hoop.

F Brenen Lorient: It's been a little bit of a slow start for B-Lo, but I think part of that is just him trying to find his way with this new-look team that has way more offensive weapons on it than the group he played with last year. That said, he's still averaging 6.5 points on three fewer attempts per game.

C Mouhamed Sylla: The second-year big man could have a big night with the lack of size Mercer has. His athleticism is off the charts, and that could also pose a big problem for the Bears' Makoi Mabor Makoi.

The Mountaineers and Bears will get the action started at 7 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

After the game, be sure to head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where I will drop my instant reactions, break down some numbers, talk about the good, the bad, and what to look forward to as the Mountaineers get set to head out to Las Vegas for a challenging three-day slate.

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