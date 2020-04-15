BREAKING: Ohio State Transfer Luther Muhammad Chooses Destination

Offseason recruiting is quite a bit different this year for Bob Huggins and company as the coronavirus has kept coaches quarantined in their homes and will be unable to travel to meet with recruits for the unforeseeable future.

Unfortunately, one of the recruiting targets, Luther Muhammad (Ohio State transfer) has decided to transfer to Arizona State. He chose the Sun Devils over West Virginia, Seton Hall, New Mexico, and UCLA.

Muhammad had a previous relationship with Huggins when he was being recruited out of high school, but at the time, Ohio State seemed like a better fit for him and had a much easier path to playing time. During his two years with the Buckeyes, he averaged 7.3 points, and 2.5 rebounds a game and shot 37% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers may now turn their attention to Louisville transfer Darius Perry, high school center Seny Ndiaye (Huntington Prep) or they could just pocket the scholarship spot for next year's recruiting class, which Bob Huggins stated in his Zoom meeting on Monday was a possibility.

If you want to read more about Perry and Ndiaye, click here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.