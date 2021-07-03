Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: Sean McNeil Makes Decision on NBA Draft

WVU guard Sean McNeil announces his intentions for the upcoming season.
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil is expected to forgo the 2021 NBA Draft and return to school for his senior season, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

McNeil had five 20-point games this past season, including in the team's 2nd round loss to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament where he hit seven three-pointers on his way to 23 points. He finished the season averaging 12.2 points per game and shot 88% from the free-throw line, 40% from the field, and 38% from beyond the arc.

According to most mock drafts, McNeil was not expected to be drafted in this year's draft, making it a wise decision to return for one more year. McNeil has several areas of his game that he needs to improve on to become an NBA-caliber player and returning to school will give him the chance to do so. 

McNeil's return will certainly help the Mountaineers contend for a Big 12 title despite the loss of Miles McBride who announced Friday night that he will remain in the draft.

