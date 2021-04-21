Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
BREAKING: WVU Adds DePaul Transfer Pauly Paulicap

The Mountaineers add another premiere defender through the transfer portal.
West Virginia picked up another transfer on Wednesday afternoon in former DePaul big man Pauly Paulicap. Paulicap chose the Mountaineers over Rutgers, Iowa State, Miami (FL), and a few others. 

"The talks with West Virginia went really well. I was really impressed by their staff, especially their strength coach, Shaun Brown," Paulicap told Mountaineer Maven. "I know [Bob Huggins] is a great coach. I get the vibe that he’s a tough, gritty coach who is gonna tell you what you need to hear instead of what you wanna hear. He seems like the type of coach you’d hate to have sometimes but love at the end of it all. It could be the perfect challenge for me."

During his one year at DePaul, Paulicap averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's inability to protect the paint this past season played a major role in Bob Huggins and his staff pursuing two talented shot-blockers in Dimon Carrigan (Florida International transfer) and Paulicap. With Gabe Osabuohien returning and the addition of Paulicap and Carrigan, the Mountaineers should be much improved inside. 

