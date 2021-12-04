Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: WVU Starter Will Miss Game vs Radford Due to Injury

    The Mountaineers will have to alter their lineup for today's game.
    Author:

    West Virginia senior starting guard Sean McNeil will not play in today's home contest vs Radford, the team announced. McNeil is dealing with a lower back injury and will be sidelined as a precaution. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.

