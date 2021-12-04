BREAKING: WVU Starter Will Miss Game vs Radford Due to Injury

West Virginia senior starting guard Sean McNeil will not play in today's home contest vs Radford, the team announced. McNeil is dealing with a lower back injury and will be sidelined as a precaution. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.

