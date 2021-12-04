Publish date:
BREAKING: WVU Starter Will Miss Game vs Radford Due to Injury
The Mountaineers will have to alter their lineup for today's game.
West Virginia senior starting guard Sean McNeil will not play in today's home contest vs Radford, the team announced. McNeil is dealing with a lower back injury and will be sidelined as a precaution. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.
