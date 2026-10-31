College Hoops Insider Calls WVU 'Top Half' Team in the Big 12, March Madness Bound

On Monday, things begin to count for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers as they tip off the season against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Hope Coliseum.

Although two of the team's three exhibitions were against Division II opponents, you can tell that this year's team has more depth, versatility, athleticism, and size. Now, whether or not that churns out more wins is to be determined, but the pieces are in place for a fun year of Mountaineer basketball.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports really seems to like this squad that Hodge and his staff have assembled, believing they will be a part of March Madness this spring.

“Ross Hodge looks primed to take the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament. Completely revamped perimeter: Miles Sadler, a talented freshman; Joson Sanon, a transfer from St. John’s; Finley Bizjack, a transfer from Butler. And then up front, you’ve got Mouhamed Sylla from Georgia Tech. West Virginia to me, looks like a top-half team in the Big 12 Conference.”

Can West Virginia finish in the top half of the Big 12?

West Virginia University guard Miles Sadler | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

It's certainly possible. Heck, last year's group who had a six or seven-man rotation on most nights and only one consistent true offensive threat, did it, so why can't this bunch? I don't know that I would feel comfortable calling them a dark-horse contender in the Big 12 just yet, but I do think they could climb as high as fifth or sixth at the end of the year if they play up to their expectations and take care of home court.

What about the NCAA Tournament? Are they a near-lock?

WVU Athletics Communications

I hesitate to say anything is a sure thing in this day and age, especially with a brand new team that has just one player returning who saw minutes last year. That being said, I'd be shocked if they didn't punch their ticket.

I'm aware that they are still figuring things out, but not many teams are going to be able to match the length and athleticism of Mo Sylla and Amadou Seini when they share the floor, which will absolutely happen from time to time. Once they and fellow youngster Miles Sadler settle in, this team is going to be pretty dangerous.

It also helps that the Mountaineers have a challenging non-conference slate, where several opportunities for key wins exist in addition to the Big 12 slate, which is always full of Q1 games.

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