Comparing Old vs. New: Where Did WVU Improve in Its Starting Five?

There is just one roster spot left for Ross Hodge to fill, but barring some unforeseen crazy late splash, West Virginia's starting five for the 2026-27 is pretty much set.

So, where did the Mountaineers get better? Where did they possibly take a slight step back? Let's go over each spot of the lineup.

Note: the first player mentioned is last year's starter, and the second player is who I project to replace them in the starting five.

PG: Jasper Floyd | Miles Sadler

Gained: Elite offensive playmaker

Lost: Elite defense

Floyd was a terrific on-ball defensive guard. He did exactly what Ross Hodge needed him to — play elite defense, help run the offense, and be a coach on the floor. Sadler is a completely different guard with a completely different ceiling. He has NBA potential, but as I mentioned a week ago, the size is the only true knock against him. Sadler's defense is not anywhere near that of Floyd's, but it's also not a train wreck. He can hold his own and will only get better the longer he's in this system. He will, without question, take this offense to another level.

SG: Honor Huff | Finley Bizjack

Gained: Length + three-level scoring

Lost: Microwave shooting

This might be a toss-up, if I'm being honest. I know your initial instinct is to roll with the new guy who just averaged north of 17 points per game, was more efficient, and has better length. We'll see. Huff could get hot in the blink of an eye from downtown, and when he caught fire, there was no slowing him down, no matter how much you contested the shot. Bizjack has more ways to score the ball, so I'll lean his way right now, but Hodge may get similar production out of the two spot, just in a different way.

SF: Treysen Eaglestaff | Joson Sanon

Gained: Higher ceiling perimeter shooter

Lost: Capable rebounding wing

Eaglestaff definitely didn't live up to the expectations as far as scoring goes, but he made up for it with his effort on the glass and on defense. Disappointing season? Yes, but it could have been a lot worse had he allowed that to impact the rest of his game. Sanon, I believe, has the skillset to play at the next level. The shotmaking wasn't there this past season with St. John's, but I feel he just couldn't find his place in the offense. At Arizona State, he showed a ton of promise. If he gets back to that type of offensive output, yeah, Sanon will absolutely be an upgrade, as it will help stretch the floor in ways WVU couldn't this past season.

PF: Brenen Lorient | Javan Buchanan

Gained: Playing through physicality, drawing fouls

Lost: Athleticism + length

I'm going to go with Lorient. This is no knock to Javan Buchanan or Seydou Traore, who could be in the mix to start here. Lorient was just so good at attacking the basket, running the floor, and being a factor on the glass. He was West Virginia's most consistent force in Big 12 play, and it wasn't really all that close. There's a lot to like about Buchanan's game, but if you ask me, Lorient was a more complete player.

C: Harlan Obioha | Mouhamed Sylla

Gained: Athleticism + length

Lost: Good passing big

With all due respect to Obioha, this is a clear upgrade. Sylla is athletic, bouncy, and can really run the floor. Obioha worked his tail off to get his body in a good spot for the season, so credit to him for doing so. He just didn't offer much rim protection or interior defense, and that can't happen when you average just a tick over five points per game. Sylla is a former top 30 recruit, has next-level potential, and can do more things on the floor than Obioha or anyone who played the five for the Mountaineers last season.