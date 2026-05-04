WVU is Stacking Blue-Chip Talent — Here Come Three Former Top-30 Recruits

It's been one strong offseason for Ross Hodge, piecing together one of the top high school recruiting classes in the country, alongside one of the best transfer portal classes (also ranked 14th, per 247).

Between the two batches of newcomers, West Virginia was able to snag three former top-30 recruits by ESPN — Mouhamed Sylla, Joson Sanon, and Miles Sadler.

Mouhamed Sylla

Mouhamed Sylla

ESPN recruiting ranking: No. 29

The Georgia Tech transfer flashed a ton of potential in the 16 games he played as a true freshman last season before going on the shelf with an ankle injury. The athleticism, bounce, and two-way skill were on full display. He averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57% from the floor. The efficiency will need to improve, but with better talent around him, he should have more space to operate and not as many eyes locked in on his positioning in the post. A true star talent, the Mountaineers have here.

Joson Sanon

Joson Sanon

ESPN recruiting ranking: 23

Sanon is a very talented guard who has his best basketball still ahead of him. If he's able to get his shooting efficiency back to what it was during his one year at Arizona State, he'll have a pretty good chance of becoming an NBA draft pick when his time is up at WVU. He has good length, ball-handling skills (1.2 turnovers in 64 career games), and can become a rock-solid defender in Ross Hodge's scheme. This past season at St. John's, Sanon averaged 7.9 points per game, taking a bit of a backseat. That won't be the case here. He'll play a ton of minutes and will without a doubt be a big part of what the Mountaineers do offensively.

Miles Sadler

Miles Sadler

ESPN recruiting ranking: 16

The list of incoming WVU freshmen who had higher expectations than Miles Sadler is very short. Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Devin Williams, Noah Cottrill, and Jonathan Hargett come to mind, but even then, I think there is more hype around Sadler and rightfully so. He is that special, and from everything we've seen, he will have no problem translating to the next level. If he has the type of immediate impact I believe he is capable of having, West Virginia can make some noise in the Big 12 next season and be a true title contender in the league by 2027-28.