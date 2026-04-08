Could Former North Texas Guard Reunite with Ross Hodge at WVU?

West Virginia has a star coming to Morgantown in Miles Sadler, who will take over the starting point guard position, but they still need a veteran to either start alongside him or come off the bench in a backup role.

Keep an eye on Providence transfer, Jason Edwards.

He's a well-traveled, seasoned veteran who has experienced it all through his stops at JUCO, North Texas, Vanderbilt, and, of course, Providence. Edwards was part of Hodge's first team at North Texas and led the team in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per game on 42% shooting, including 35% from three-point range.

Much like his stint with Hodge, he split time as a starter and bench piece at Vandy and Providence, but scored the ball at a high rate everywhere he played. In three seasons at the Division I level, Edwards has averaged 17.7 points, but has some low assist, rebound, and steal totals.

This season with the Friars, he logged eight 20-point outings, including a 32-point outburst in a double OT loss to Butler. In that one, he went 12/22 from the field and 6/13 from downtown.

While he does have the ability to put the ball in the hoop, he isn't necessarily a high-end player on the defensive end of the ball. That said, I don't believe that would keep Hodge from pursuing him. He thought enough of him before; he has familiarity with the system and has experience.

Plus, after seeing what Hodge did this season with Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff, two guys who many had concerns would be defensive liabilities, I don't think his defense will be a problem.

Because he spent two years at the junior college level, there is a belief that the NCAA will give him one additional year of eligibility, just as they have for several other former JUCOers. Nothing is guaranteed in the waiver process, however. It is the NCAA that we're talking about here. Any potential suitors would probably like to know his status before we get too deep into the portal window.

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