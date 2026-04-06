MAILBAG: Transfer Portal Needs & Expectations, Year One Evaluation + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: After all the vitriol suffered by this Basketball team, was this season an absolute success? I say yes!

A: Absolutely. I'll go as far as even saying that if they hadn't won the Crown or even made it to the championship game of the event, it would have been deemed a success. They set the standard for defensive intensity, effort, and locked into Ross Hodge's messaging all year. Winning the Crown was just the cherry on top. I think what it did do was get Hodge back in the good graces of more of the fan base.

Q: Chance averaged more points and more rebounds than Eaglestaff while playing 8 minutes a game less. Why did Chance not start over Eaglestaff?

A: Not really sure, other than Moore doesn't have much of a shot, so that puts even more attention on Honor Huff. I certainly criticized it as well, but that was more so to cure the slow starts. At the end of the day, the minutes total is what matters. But you're right in that Moore should have played more (pun intended). I think he was as consistent as anyone this season and will have a shot to play at the next level.

Q: Who are we looking at, portal-wise, for basketball?

A: Everything, if we're being honest, haha. Amir Jenkins, DJ Thomas, and Jayden Forsythe are the three I'd assume WVU will try to move forward with, and they only signed three recruits in the 2026 class. Here's what I can tell you: They are hellbent on targeting more length and athleticism. Expect to see more bounce from the wings/forward spots.

Q: Will it be madness & mayhem for WVU men’s & women’s basketball during portal time?

A: I don't want to jinx it, but I think it's going to be a rather quiet portal window in terms of departures, in large part because much of the team is graduating. But still, those who have eligibility left, I expect the key pieces to return. As far as additions, oh yeah. Buckle up. Several offers, visits, and commitments are on the way.

Q: IS THIS MOUNTAINEER BASKETBALL TEAM THE GREATEST COLLEGE TEAM TO NOT WIN A NATTY? PEOPLE ARE ASKING!

A: Haha! I mean, they are one of three teams to cut down the nets in April, so why not?

Q: So, what now for WVU MBB? Obviously, we have some BIG shoes to fill with the departures of Huff, Moore, and Lorient. Do we land some big fish in the portal, or do we end up building this thing from the ground up through recruiting? Maybe we can take the same approach as the FB team.

A: They only signed three high school recruits, and I don't anticipate that total increasing. This will be a big portal class, but they will be intentional in trying to land guys with multiple years of eligibility. If they end up senior-heavy again, it is what it is. They feel really good about the nucleus of the future with DJ Thomas, Amir Jenkins, Miles Sadler, Kingston Whitty, and Aliou Dioum — they just need time to develop.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.