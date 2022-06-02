Courtney Ramey Now Officially in Play for WVU, Others

Former Texas guard Courtney Ramey recently withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA draft and will now head back to college for his final year of eligibility.

Shortly after the 2021-22 season, Ramey entered the transfer portal and NBA draft at the same time, leaving open all options. Schools that have shown heavy interest in Ramey include Kansas State, Illinois, Duke, and West Virginia.

This past season, Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

West Virginia is currently one over the scholarship limit, but is still pursuing Ramey. Should Ramey chose WVU, the coaching staff would be forced to do even more shuffling of the roster in some fashion. This could mean sending one of the incoming freshmen to prep school.

