Derek Culver Is Playing His Best Basketball Right Now

John Pentol

Derek Culver has found his groove for the Mountaineers and it is getting the entire country’s attention. After a memorable freshman season where he finished averaging 11.5 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game, Derek has shown growth and leadership on the court. In West Virginia’s last four games, Culver has averaged 14.3 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Culver currently leads the Big 12 in rebounds with 9.6 per game, and his teammate, Oscar Tshiebwe, is right behind him with 9.5 per game. Their length, strength, and ability to finish inside will be a difference maker when West Virginia enters conference play.

Culver is going to be a major factor in West Virginia’s attempt at a deep NCAA Tournament run. He has recorded three double-doubles this season in games versus Rhode Island, Saint Johns and Nicholls State. He brings explosiveness and a high basketball IQ to the court for the Mountaineers.

Last season Culver had to be put into a leadership role that he wasn’t ready for and have the ball in his hands too often. Now, he has multiple weapons around him that have benefited his game and has brought him to a higher level. Coach Huggins looks to have built a team that fits together the right way and plays with each other instead of five guys out there wearing the same color jersey like we saw last season.

