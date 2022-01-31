ESPN BPI: WVU Doesn't Stand a Chance Against Baylor

There is little hope for the Mountaineers to put an end to their five-game losing skid.

Monday night, West Virginia looks to avoid extending its current losing streak to six games as they scrap with the No. 4 Baylor Bears in Waco.

Baylor won the first matchup in Morgantown 77-68 but the Mountaineers had a chance until things went sideways in the final five minutes or so of the game. L.J. Cryer led the Bears with 25 points, hitting 5/9 from three-point range. Matthew Mayer also hit five threes en route to a 20-point night. Taz Sherman (18 points), Sean McNeil (17 points), and Malik Curry (19 points) carried the Mountaineers offensively and those three, in particular, will need to do so again to have a chance of knocking off Baylor the second time around.

Speaking of chances, the ESPN BPI absolutely hates West Virginia's chances to win this game giving them just a 7% chance, Baylor at 93%.

West Virginia and Baylor is scheduled to tip-off at 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

