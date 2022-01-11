Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/11

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

West Virginia gutted out a 71-68 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon behind 26 points from senior guard Sean McNeil. Now, the Mountaineers will turn their focus to the Oklahoma State Cowboys who will visit the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday night. 

This morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new tournament projection with West Virginia checking in as a No. 8 seed.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Southern

8. West Virginia vs 9. Colorado State

5. Xavier vs 12. Virginia Tech/UAB

4. Illinois vs 13. New Mexico State

6. Tennessee vs 11. Saint Mary's

3. Villanova vs 14. Navy

7. Oklahoma vs 10. San Francisco

2. Arizona vs 15. Weber State

