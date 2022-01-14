Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/14

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest tournament projection.

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their 13th win of the season on Tuesday by defeating Oklahoma State 70-60, also moving them to 2-1 in league play. 

Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new NCAA Tournament projection. Not only did he switch WVU's region but he also moved them up a seed line to a No. 7. With the way West Virginia's schedule lays out over the next couple of weeks, the Mountaineers have a big opportunity to soar up these projections with notable games against Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Iowa State on deck. 

1. Arizona vs 16. Weber State

8. North Carolina vs 9. Colorado State

5. Tennessee vs 12. Wake Forest/Central Florida

4. Michigan State vs 13. South Dakota State

Read More

6. Iowa State vs 11. Florida

3. Villanova vs 14. Vermont

7. West Virginia vs 10. Marquette

2. Duke vs 15. Princeton

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17490710_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/14

56 seconds ago
College Football News
Football

Quick Hit: Graham Harrell Brings an Identity to WVU's Offense

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17490713_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Aims to Make History on Saturday

19 hours ago
Mar 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) drives against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

The Big 12 Conference Reschedules WVU vs. TCU

20 hours ago
USATSI_17322484_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

WVU Basketball: A Puzzle That is Almost Complete

Jan 13, 2022
Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 53: Stop Selling Out

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17042611_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Punter Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17371131_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Explodes for a Near 40-Point Game

Jan 12, 2022