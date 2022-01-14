ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/14

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest tournament projection.

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their 13th win of the season on Tuesday by defeating Oklahoma State 70-60, also moving them to 2-1 in league play.

Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new NCAA Tournament projection. Not only did he switch WVU's region but he also moved them up a seed line to a No. 7. With the way West Virginia's schedule lays out over the next couple of weeks, the Mountaineers have a big opportunity to soar up these projections with notable games against Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Iowa State on deck.

1. Arizona vs 16. Weber State

8. North Carolina vs 9. Colorado State

5. Tennessee vs 12. Wake Forest/Central Florida

4. Michigan State vs 13. South Dakota State

6. Iowa State vs 11. Florida

3. Villanova vs 14. Vermont

7. West Virginia vs 10. Marquette

2. Duke vs 15. Princeton

