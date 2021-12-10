Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ESPN Bracketology Update 12/10

    See where the Mountaineers sit in the latest tournament projection.
    Author:

    West Virginia picked up a huge victory this week over the 15th ranked UConn Huskies at the WVU Coliseum. Although UConn was without two of its best players, Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo, it was a win WVU badly needed for its NCAA Tournament resume.

    The Mountaineers have Kent State, UAB, and Youngstown to wrap up a fairly weak non-conference schedule so every win prior to Big 12 play is going to be critical for this WVU team who will likely struggle in conference play.

    Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a fresh NCAA Tournament projection which has Bob Huggins' squad checking in as a No. 11 seed in the West Region.

    1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Towson

    8. Marquette vs 9. Iowa

    5. LSU vs 12. UAB

    4. Iowa State vs 13. UC Irvine

    Read More

    6. Seton Hall vs 11. West Virginia

    3. Kentucky vs 14. South Dakota State

    7. Michigan vs 10. Saint Mary's

    2. UCLA vs 15. Liberty

    West Virginia will hit the court once again on Sunday at 4 p.m. as they welcome in Kent State to the WVU Coliseum.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17322441_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    ESPN Bracketology Update 12/10

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17014980_168388579_lowres (1)
    Area 304+

    Breaking Down What WVU Has Actually Lost in the Transfer Portal in 2021

    1 hour ago
    Member Exclusive
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) gives a high five to fans prior to their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    WVU OL Zach Frazier Earns Walter Camp All-American Status

    7 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates the tackle for loss during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

    19 hours ago
    Former Colts punter Pat McAfee takes a selfie with fans after making the team's pick during the second day of the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Pat McAfee Donates One Million Dollars to the WVU Children's Hospital

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17042727_168388579_lowres
    Football

    WVU OT Wyatt Milum Earns Freshman All-American Honors

    23 hours ago
    Nathan Adrian / Best Virginia
    Basketball

    Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional for 2nd Straight Year

    Dec 9, 2021
    Parker Moorer
    Football

    Former WVU OL Parker Moorer Chooses Transfer Destination

    Dec 9, 2021