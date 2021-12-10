ESPN Bracketology Update 12/10

West Virginia picked up a huge victory this week over the 15th ranked UConn Huskies at the WVU Coliseum. Although UConn was without two of its best players, Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo, it was a win WVU badly needed for its NCAA Tournament resume.

The Mountaineers have Kent State, UAB, and Youngstown to wrap up a fairly weak non-conference schedule so every win prior to Big 12 play is going to be critical for this WVU team who will likely struggle in conference play.

Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a fresh NCAA Tournament projection which has Bob Huggins' squad checking in as a No. 11 seed in the West Region.

1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Towson

8. Marquette vs 9. Iowa

5. LSU vs 12. UAB

4. Iowa State vs 13. UC Irvine

6. Seton Hall vs 11. West Virginia

3. Kentucky vs 14. South Dakota State

7. Michigan vs 10. Saint Mary's

2. UCLA vs 15. Liberty

West Virginia will hit the court once again on Sunday at 4 p.m. as they welcome in Kent State to the WVU Coliseum.

