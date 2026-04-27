Ex-WVU Guard Morris Ugusuk Finds New Home in Transfer Portal

Another former West Virginia Mountaineer has landed with a new program this offseason. Guard Morris Ugusuk signed with Stony Brook on Sunday.

Ugusuk came to West Virginia after spending the first two years of his career at South Carolina. In 62 games with the Gamecocks, he averaged a little over four points per game while shooting 37% from both the field and from three-point range. Although he wasn't a consistent scorer at South Carolina, he did have some games where he popped off, including an 18-point performance against No. 16 Indiana, 20 against Vanderbilt, and 15 against Oklahoma.

The one and done at West Virginia

West Virginia University guard Morris Ugusuk | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Ugusuk was expected to be a key piece off the bench, playing a 3&D type of role. Unfortunately, the shot-making wasn't there to overcome some of the issues he had on the defensive end, which ultimately cost him a spot in West Virginia's rotation. After shooting nearly 41% from downtown last season in Columbia on 113 attempts, his efficiency plummeted, going just 6/35 (17%) from deep at WVU.

Early in the year, Ugusuk saw consistent bench minutes, especially when the Mountaineers were without Chance Moore and Jackson Fields. Once they were integrated into the rotation, he slowly fell out of the mix and only appeared in 50% of the team's Big 12 games, seeing more than 10 minutes in a game only once. In Big 12 play, Ugusuk scored just two points, shooting 1/6 from the field with five of those shots coming from beyond the arc.

He played a total of 31 minutes in the College Basketball Crown as the Mountaineers had to patch up minutes in the backcourt due to the absence of Amir Jenkins. The offense still wasn't there for him, going a measly 1/8 from the field and 0/7 from three. It was a down year across the board for Ugusuk, but he's proven that he can play at a high level, having done so in the SEC. Now, he'll have a chance to round out his career in an expanded role at a low-major.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's portal movement so far

Departures: G Jasper Floyd (undecided), G Morris Ugusuk (Stony Brook), F Jayden Forsythe (undecided), F Jackson Fields (undecided), F DJ Thomas (undecided), C Abraham Oyeadier (UC Riverside)

Newcomers: G Martin Somerville (Florida State), G Finley Bizjack (Butler), F Javan Buchanan (Boise State), C Mouhamed Sylla (Georgia Tech)