Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Final November ESPN Bracketology Projection

    See where the Mountaineers sit in the latest tournament projection.
    Author:

    West Virginia played just one game last week and it was a much closer contest than many anticipated. The Mountaineers eked out an 80-77 victory over the visiting Eastern Kentucky Colonels. EKU led for much of the game but a late surge by the Mountaineers propelled them to victory, giving head coach Bob Huggins his 905th career win. 

    In the latest ESPN bracketology projection by Joe Lunardi, West Virginia remains as a No. 10 seed.

    1. Gonzaga vs 16. Wagner

    8. Texas Tech vs 9. North Carolina

    5. Florida vs 12. Belmont

    4. Arizona vs 13. Buffalo

    6. Ohio State vs 11. Saint Mary's/Washington State

    Read More

    3. Arkansas vs 14. Weber State

    7. BYU vs 10. West Virginia

    2. Memphis vs 15. Colgate

    This week, WVU will host two non-conference games inside the WVU Coliseum - Tuesday vs Bellarmine and Saturday vs Radford who is coached by former Mountaineer guard, Darris Nichols.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17060721_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What Jarret Doege Returning Would Mean for WVU

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238184_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Final November ESPN Bracketology Projection

    2 minutes ago
    Puskar Center entrance
    Area 304+

    WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

    8 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17252771_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Rasul Douglas Records Pick Six on Matthew Stafford

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16965050_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores First NFL Touchdown Since 2019

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17087247_168388579_lowres
    Big 12

    REPORT: Lincoln Riley Set to Leave Oklahoma for New Job

    17 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-28 at 1.49.51 PM
    Recruiting

    WVU Loses Another Commit in 2022 Recruiting Class

    19 hours ago
    yt5s.com-Neal Brown _ Kansas Postgame-(1080p60)
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses Win Over Kansas

    21 hours ago