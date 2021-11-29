Final November ESPN Bracketology Projection

West Virginia played just one game last week and it was a much closer contest than many anticipated. The Mountaineers eked out an 80-77 victory over the visiting Eastern Kentucky Colonels. EKU led for much of the game but a late surge by the Mountaineers propelled them to victory, giving head coach Bob Huggins his 905th career win.

In the latest ESPN bracketology projection by Joe Lunardi, West Virginia remains as a No. 10 seed.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Wagner

8. Texas Tech vs 9. North Carolina

5. Florida vs 12. Belmont

4. Arizona vs 13. Buffalo

6. Ohio State vs 11. Saint Mary's/Washington State

3. Arkansas vs 14. Weber State

7. BYU vs 10. West Virginia

2. Memphis vs 15. Colgate

This week, WVU will host two non-conference games inside the WVU Coliseum - Tuesday vs Bellarmine and Saturday vs Radford who is coached by former Mountaineer guard, Darris Nichols.

