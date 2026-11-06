Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Stetson

Here is how we see this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 82, Stetson 59

The Mountaineers made history earlier this week, holding a team to zero offensive rebounds and zero made free throws. By most accounts, that's the only time that's happened in a college basketball game.

I'm going to be bold here and say that Hatters pull down at least one offensive board against the best rebounding team of all time (joking here, of course), and get at least one shot to go down from the charity stripe.

In all seriousness, this is a game where the Mountaineers should take firm control early. While the Hatters have played good stretches of basketball against Clemson and South Carolina, they were outscored 49-24 and 42-25 in the first half of those games. WVU has enough offensive playmakers to put up points in a hurry and create a comfortable lead. Even after a slow start vs. Niagara, Ross Hodge's squad still posted 43 points in the first half.

West Virginia wins convincingly again and moves to 2-0.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 97, Stetson 61

West Virginia hammered Niagara in the season opener Monday night, and I expect the same results on Friday against Stetson.

West Virginia’s rebounding became a huge question mark after the first exhibition game of the season against Maryland. The Mountaineers were outrebounded 48-37 and allowed 24 offensive rebounds. On Monday, WVU didn’t allow one offensive rebound.

The competition level has dropped since taking on the Terrapins, but aside from the numbers, there have been fundamental improvements. Most importantly, putting themselves in the right position on defense.

West Virginia did, however, get off to a slow start against Niagara. Call it nerves from a slew of newcomers taking the Coliseum floor for the first time or just a bad opening few minutes, nonetheless, the Mountaineers quickly got on track for the rout.

The Mountaineers have plenty of options on offense and was evident in the opener with freshman Miles Sadler leading all scorers and six Mountaineers that reached double figures with 16 points to go with nine assists.

I expect a similar number of Mountaineers to reach double figures once again as WVU rolls to a 97-61 victory.

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