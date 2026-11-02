Score Predictions for WVU's Season Opener vs. Niagara

The day has finally come... It's time for the West Virginia Mountaineers to play a game that actually counts.

Tonight, they will play host to the Niagara Purple Eagles, a team that went 8-22 last season, but like everyone in college basketball, has a very different-looking roster entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Our predictions for tonight's season opener.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 84, Niagara 58

This should be smooth sailing for the Mountaineers. The Purple Eagles don't have any dynamic scoring threats that could make this game interesting, even for a little while. I fully expect West Virginia to take control of the game from the opening tip and quickly create a comfortable lead.

Not only does Niagara lack offensive firepower, but they also don't have the size or length to compete on the glass. Fidel Rotta is their tallest player, checking in at 6'9", and there's no telling what his role will be as a true freshman. As a matter of fact, three of their four tallest players are freshmen. WVU will dominate on the glass with Amadou Seini, Mouhamed Sylla, and the rest of the frontcourt options.

I've got the Mountaineers rolling in the opener, 84-58.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 97, Niagara 64

While West Virginia endured another season of roster turnover, the Mountaineers are looking to return to the NCAA tournament after a four-year absence. The campaign for a postseason bid begins Monday night against Niagara.

Former Duke standout and former Syracuse quarterback Greg Paulus brings his Purple Eagles to Morgantown. He enters his eighth season at the helm with just one winning season under his belt, owning an 86-120 overall record.

West Virginia has one of the deepest benches in recent memory, particularly in the backcourt, while fifth year forward Brenen Lorient bring experience to the team his second season in Morgantown, his third under head coach Ross Hodge.

Freshman point guard Miles Sadler will make his Mountaineer debut as one of the most highly touted signees in WVU basketball history. Senior Finley Bizjack is expected to the be the team’s leading scorer, while Joson Sanon will come off the bench and provide a spark from the perimeter.

The West Virginia frontcourt has a significant size advantage over Niagara and will dominate the paint behind the play of sophomore center Mouhamad Sylla and seven-foot-one freshman Amadou Seini. Of course, Lorient will pick up where he left off last season and affect the game on both ends of the floor.

The Purple Eagles suffered roster turnover as well after going 8-22 last season and will bring a guard heavy lineup that will test the WVU perimeter defense. Nonetheless, the Mountaineers’ size and pure talent will be too much for Niagara as I expect West Virginia to cruise to a 97-64 victory.

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