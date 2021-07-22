Final Stats from Best Virginia's Loss to Team 23

Individual and team stats from Best Virginia's loss on Wednesday night.

Mike Lawrence/TBT

Team 23 ended Best Virginia's hopes of winning the one million dollar prize in this year's TBT with a 75-67 win in the round of 16. Below are the final numbers from Wednesday night's game for Best Virginia.

Individual stats

G Juwan Staten 7 pts (2-3 FG), 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 28 minutes

F Kevin Jones 14 pts (5-12 FG, 1-5 3FG), 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 31 minutes

G Tarik Phillip 8 pts (3-9 FG, 2-5 3FG), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 28 minutes

G Alex Ruoff 0 pts (0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG), 2 rebounds, three assists, 22 minutes

F John Flowers 11 pts (3-9 FG, 3-5 3FG), 4 rebounds, 19 minutes

G Teyvon Myers 5 pts (2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 10 minutes

G Jamel Morris 10 pts (3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG), 3 rebounds, 17 minutes

F Nathan Adrian 12 pts (5-11 FG, 2-7 3FG), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 25 minutes

G Chase Harler No stats, 1 minute

Team stats

FG: 23-54 (43%)

3FG: 10-27 (37%)

FT: 11-14 (79%)

Turnovers: 10

Total rebounds: 27

2nd chance points: 11

Bench points: 27

Points in paint: 18

Points off turnovers: 17

Opp. turnovers: 12

Offensive rebounds: 9

